MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family came together to mourn the loss of a woman who was killed in a house fire last week.

Rhonda Spencer, 65, and Timothy Fordham, 59, were both killed after a fire erupted inside their Miami Gardens home last week.

A week later, Spencer’s family asked for strength during this difficult time as they were joined by friends to mourn her.

“Father God, I just thank you for life, health and strength,” a family member said during prayer.

“We just know that she was taken from us too soon,” said Jaime, Rhonda’s sister.

“When I found out, my world just came crashing down, I just couldn’t believe it,” said Sierra, Rhonda’s niece.

While the couple didn’t survive the fire, Spencer’s nephew, Tamonjan Williams, managed to escape.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the fire and have not released any information about the investigation, but Spencer’s family wanted to make it clear they don’t believe her nephew had any involvement.

“We wanted to speak today to clear any false rumors, any speculations, that our nephew was involved,” said a family member.

Williams joined other family members Wednesday night as they honored Rhonda’s life, bringing flowers, posters, stuffed animals and balloons in her favorite colors to place around the burnt-down home.

“Even coming back to this home, it makes everyone sick. We’re all sick to our stomachs,” said Jaime.

The family is still desperate for answers, left wondering how all of this happened.

“Just not knowing, still not knowing just yet what happened doesn’t make it better,” said Jaime. “It makes it worse.”

Despite the pain the family has gone through, they all gathered to be there for each other and to pay tribute to Spencer

“Just her smile, her kindness,” said Sierra.

“My sister was loved, and it shows, and I thank God for that. Just for us having her,” Jaime said.

Officials for the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Department have not confirmed the cause of death for Spencer or her husband.

