SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family was held at gunpoint during an overnight armed home invasion in Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to home located near Southwest 284th Street and blocked off nearby roads as they conducted their investigation.

Deputies said three masked men entered the home.

One of the armed robbers held the family in one room at gunpoint as the other men ransacked the house. The men reportedly stole valuables, jewelry and a car.

At this time, details surrounding the investigation remains limited.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

