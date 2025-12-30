NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is picking up the pieces after a fire caused extensive damage to their home and claimed the life of their dog.

Cell phone video captured smoke billowing into the sky above a home near Northeast Fifth Avenue and 177th Street in North Miami Beach, Tuesday.

The homeowner, Bernie Jadotte, spoke with 7News, saying he had just left the home a few minutes before the fire happened.

“I was doing house cleaning for the New Year’s, I stepped out for a few minutes to go to the Home Depot, five minutes later, 10 minutes later, I get a call, they say there’s smoke in my house. By the time I come inside, the whole house is on fire,” said Jadotte.

7Skyforce soared above the scene as smoke poured out of a large hole in the roof while firefighters battled the blaze.

Jadotte could be seen visibly distraught on the sidewalk outside of the home.

While the rest of Jadotte’s family members managed to escape unharmed, the family’s pet dog did not survive.

“I mean, it’s the worst way to start the New Year’s but at least my mom and my brothers are safe. My dog, he passed away,” said Jadotte.

Jadotte said the house is also a total loss after flames ravaged the inside.

The Red Cross is assisting the family as they figure out their next move.

“We’re gonna figure something. I’m gonna get some help, I’m gonna figure something out,” said Jadotte. “We’ll work it out.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is investigating what caused the fire.

