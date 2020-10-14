Family furious after Homestead Police officer who killed man cleared of wrongdoing by State Attorney’s Office

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Homestead Police officer involved in a controversial shooting has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing, but the family of the man who lost his life is furious.

The officer claimed he had no choice but to open fire, and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office has sided with him.

The deceased’s family said their loved one was obeying orders when he was killed.

“We’re going to continue to get justice because my brother’s life mattered,” said Crystal Foster.

The heartbroken sister is speaking out after the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office announced case closed in the investigation of the death of Edward Foster.

The 32-year-old was shot to death by a Homestead Police officer in July 2015, and on Wednesday the state attorney said the police officer who pulled the trigger, Anthony Green, won’t be charged.

“I am so angry, and honestly it shouldn’t surprise us on how the state attorney upholds these officers in Miami-Dade County,” Crystal said.

In the conclusion, the report states, “… we find that Officer Green’s response in discharging his weapon at Mr. Foster was lawful and legally justified.”

“My brother was shot multiple times in the back. He left behind six kids,” Crystal said.

It all started with a call about a man with a gun back on July 16, 2015.

According to investigators, Officer Green responded, and he said when he found Foster, Foster pulled out a gun and then took off, running behind an abandoned building.

That’s where investigators said Foster pointed the gun at the officer and Green opened fire.

Another officer got to the scene moments after the fatal shots were fired.

And police did locate a gun at the scene.

“Foster was killed being hit in the back by a police officer who was sitting in the squad car, he was committing no crime, he was not a threat to anybody,” said family attorney Michael Pizzi.

After five years and several interviews with witnesses, the State Attorney report states, “… it is reasonable to believe that Officer Green feared for his life and considered it necessary to use deadly force to prevent injury to himself.”

But now Foster’s family is crying foul.

“The state attorney report is a whitewash, a travesty, and a complete miscarriage of justice. There was no question this was a bad shooting and a homicide. The police officer should’ve been charged,” Pizzi said.

The family conducted their own investigation, and now they’re suing so they can get justice in civil court.

“We will get to the truth, and we will obtain justice for the children, and we will obtain justice for all of the citizens of Miami-Dade County,” Pizzi said.

“It’s not over, it’s only the middle of the fight. Please believe me, it is only the middle,” said a relative.

Foster was on probation at the time of the shooting, and the State Attorney’s Office said in their report that they believe Foster ran because he would’ve gone to jail for possessing a gun.

