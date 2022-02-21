NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of North Bay Village celebrated Black History Month with a special community event.

The city will host the event at Dr. Paul Vogel Community Park along West Drive, Friday night.

The event featured family-friendly activities, guest speakers and a special gospel performance from Florida Memorial University’s choir.

The Channel 7 Foundation was a proud sponsor of the event.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox