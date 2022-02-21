NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of North Bay Village celebrated Black History Month with a special community event.

The city will host the event at Dr. Paul Vogel Community Park along West Drive, Friday night.

The event featured family-friendly activities, guest speakers and a special gospel performance from Florida Memorial University’s choir.

The Channel 7 Foundation was a proud sponsor of the event.

