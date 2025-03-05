CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Family and friends of a University of Miami student who lost his life in a tragic crash unveiled a high honor that highlights his lasting legacy.

The group gathered at the Coral Gables school to unveil a memorial bench in his honor near the university’s main entrance.

Twenty-two-year-old Daniel Bishop was struck and killed while he was traveling to campus on a Coral Gables intersection in March 2024.

“I know he’s looking down on all of us and smiling,” said Susan Bishop, the victim’s mother.

“Dan, I love you. May your memory always be a blessing,” said Alejandro Bolivar-Cervoni, the victim’s friend.

The bench, which was funded by his friends, sits along the path he walked as a university tour guide. Now, there will be a place to sit and reflect on what made Daniel so special.

“His passion for life, his passion for inclusivity, his humor, his brilliance. He was one of the smartest people that I ever met,” said another friend.

The people who gathered said Tuesday was about remembering a bright young man who had a promising future.

Daniel was killed just weeks before his college graduation and starting his career as a teacher.

The plaque on the bench reads: vibrant leader and math teacher, loyal Swiftie and Heat enthusiast, beloved son, brother and friend.

“He was such a great teacher. He was someone that cared so much about other people. I wanted to continue to honor him and make sure that anybody that knew him can have a space to reflect on what an amazing person he was,” said the friend.

Surveillance video from the incident shows the seconds leading up to the crash. Bishop is seen on a scooter in the crosswalk as a large SUV travels in his direction and then collides with him.

Coral Gables Police arrived to find Daniel bleeding in the street, along with the driver who hit him.

Veronica de la Vega. 38, told officers she had not seen Bishop in the crosswalk when the light turned green and she began making a left turn.

She was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian and driving with an expired license.

Months later, in traffic court, she was convicted of the crash and received six months probation, a fine and 500 hours of community service.

Daniel’s family has since filed a wrongful death lawsuit against her.

His family also started a foundation in his honor, to help young people at Breakthrough Miami on their journey to becoming a teacher.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.