HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones of the nurse technician at Hialeah Hospital and TikTok personality who, police said, was killed by a hit-and-run driver came together to demand justice.

7News cameras captured family members and friends of Leonardo Gil as they held up signs and pictures of the victim on LeJeune Road, near East 21st Street, Saturday afternoon.

According to Hialeah Police, Gil lost his life near this location on Jan. 25.

Investigators said the 34-year-old was riding home from work when his motorcycle and a dark colored vehicle collided.

Surveillance video captured the moment of impact.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did not stop.

Loved ones said they want the community to step up and help detectives find the person responsible.

“He’s a nice person. He’s a beautiful person. I don’t have the words for this moment,” said a man. “It’s a very hard moment, so the only [thing] I want is justice for Leo.”

“We’re just here to not let it die down, because we really need justice for my uncle,” said Delia Acosta, the victim’s niece. “I know he’s not going to come back, and nothing is going to give us him back, but we just want to feel like we’re doing something about it.”

Gil garnered more than 100,000 followers on TikTok.

Police said the vehicle that collided with Gil’s motorcycle could have been an SUV or a van.

If you recognize the vehicle or have any information on the driver involved, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

