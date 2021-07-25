NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida threw a sweet celebration for a little boy who is now cancer-free.

Family and friends held a parade honking their cars to celebrate the recovery of 5-year-old Jeremiah.

The North Miami Police Department putting on their sirens for the monumental moment. And even superheroes joined the fun.

Jeremiah and his mom couldn’t be happier.

“I am happy,” Jeremiah said. “No more chemo.”

“It’s been a long 16 months for my son,” said Jeremiah’s mom. “I can’t believe We are already here.”

Jeremiah’s mom said she is looking forward to seeing her son go back to school now that he has more freedom.

