MIAMI (WSVN) - Devastated loved ones gathered to grieve a woman who was shot and killed in the crossfire of a police-involved shooting in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

The memorial was held just steps away from where, police said, 28-year-old Evelyn Valdes lost her life on June 14.

It was the first time family members and friends of the victim appeared at the spot where she died. Attendees said they gathered to honor her life and call for accountability.

“Nobody right now, in any of these clubs, bars, restaurants, have any thought in their mind of this type of tragedy happening to them or to someone they love,” said Jose Valdes, the victim’s brother.

7News cameras captured mourners placing flowers, candles and a painting from a stranger who was moved by her story in the memorial area. Several signs that read #Justiceforevelyn were tied to a gate.

According to Miami Police, Evelyn was out celebrating her 28th birthday when she was tragically hit by a stray bullet during a police-involved shooting near Northwest 23rd Street and First Court.

Detectives said 30-year-old Norman Lindo was shot and killed after a gunfire exchange with Miami Police. Witnesses said Lindo had been kicked out of a nightclub and wouldn’t listen to officers’ orders, leading to the standoff.

One of the bullets hit Evelyn in the chest as she was riding through the area in the back seat of a car, according to her family.

Over a month later, loved ones continue their quest for answers to find out what exactly happened all those weeks ago.

“I have to sit here and see my mother crying, waking up at 3 in the morning every day, expecting the same phone call,” said Jose. “She’s selfless. She’s compassionate, courageous. She fought tooth and nail for every single person, and now I have to do the same for her.”

Evelyn’s family said they are demanding answers after receiving little to no information from authorities for the last six weeks.

“The same corner where everything happened. Looking at a shot detector, over 15 cameras. Somebody had to see something. Somebody has proof, video footage of something, and I have no answers,” said Jose.

Now Evelyn’s family hopes that with her name and face displayed in plain sight, her case won’t be forgotten.

“We need closure, and my sister needs justice, and we need answers,” said Jose.

Evelyn’s family and their attorney are asking for the public’s help in gathering any photos or videos from the night of the fatal shooting.

