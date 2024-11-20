FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Loved ones held a vigil for the 9-year-old boy who was shot and killed at a Florida City apartment complex.

Family, friends, pastors and neighbors gathered on Wednesday to pray and honor the life of Antavious Scott and to call for justice.

The shooting occurred on Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. at a Florida City community off West Lucy Street.

Witnesses said Scott was with a group of people in the back of the apartment complex when the shooting began. As people ran from the bullets, someone pushed the young boy into the line of fire.

The family described Scott as a bundle of joy who loved football, his family, laughing and his mom.

Florida City Police are now searching for the person behind the shooting.

City officials are asking for the public’s help for any information that can be helpful to finding the shooter.

If you have any information on this crime, call Florida City Police, Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

