MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is taking legal action against the City of Miami Beach and a rental car owner, nearly a year after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run near the Miami Beach Police station.

Speaking with 7News on Tuesday, the family of Esmat Ahmed Ibrahim Khedr said they remain heartbroken over the loss.

“She’s my wife,” said Mohammed Marie.

Mohammed spoke to 7News for the first time since Ibrahim Khedr’s death. He said he visits his late wife’s grave weekly.

“I visit her every week,” he said.

His sons, who live abroad, are still grieving her death.

“I think the family is like kind of broken,” said Karim.

“Everyone is missing my mother,” said Zeyad.

The family has enlisted South Florida injury law firm attorney Jeff Braxton to sue the jailed suspect, Demarcus Harrington, as well as the owner of the rental vehicle Harrington was allegedly driving during the crime, and the City of Miami Beach.

“Heart stricken,” said Braxton. “This is obviously a tragedy. This is a loving family who lost a wife, a mother.”

Surveillance video, captured from cameras mounted at atop Miami Beach Police Department headquarters, shows Ibrahim Khedr being struck while on her scooter directly in front of Miami Beach Police headquarters.

“It’s kind of very difficult,” said Karim.

Also caught in the middle of all this is a Miami Beach officer who, video shows, drove off from the crime scene after being flagged down by nearby witnesses to help.

“He was right there. He obviously saw it [and just] left the scene!” said Braxton.

The officer’s action led to him being terminated from the force.

Still, nearly a year later, the grief for the family, and especially Mohammed, remains unbearable.

The sons said their father doesn’t want to leave Miami Beach to be close to the graveyard.

“We tried to take him to live with one of us, but he doesn’t wanna leave the states. He wants to just stay next to her,” said Karim.

During his virtual interview with 7News, Mohammed cut the conversation short because it was too painful to talk about.

“I’m sorry. I will go out now because I am not good. Thank you so much,” said Marie.

In a response to 7News’ request for comment, Miami Beach officials said they aren’t commenting on this incident due to the ongoing litigation.

