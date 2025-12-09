MIAMI (WSVN) - A family accused of organized fraud scheme made an appearance in court Tuesday.

Fifty-one-year-old Yuddy Mejias, 54-year-old Miguel Gonzalez and 29-year-old Angel Gonzalez were arrested at their home near 97th Avenue in Miami’s Olympia Heights neighborhood early Monday afternoon.

The family of three are accused of grand theft and an organized scheme to defraud.

Authorities say the family worked at Brickell Motors, where Mejias allegedly received payments in the form of refund checks instead of cash, which directly led to their arrest.

All three are being held on $120,000 bond each.

