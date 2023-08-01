NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire consumed a mobile home in North Miami-Dade and forced and family to flee their residence.

The incident, which occurred near Northwest Miami Court and 80th Street, was marked by heavy smoke billowing from the property.

The blaze left extensive damage on the home and now seven individuals are in need of a new place to call home.

The fire broke out as the family was cooking, according to the owner’s account of the incident.

Local authorities and fire investigators are actively working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

