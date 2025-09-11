SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has been left shaken after their pet dog was attacked by two other dogs while out on a walk in South Miami-Dade.

A Ring doorbell camera captured 16-year-old Mariusth González taking his 4-year-old dog, Toby, on a walk outside a home on Southwest 158th Street, Monday.

“I got the leash and everything. I told my mom and dad I was leaving, I walk out,” said González.

The teen and his dog didn’t get very far, only managing to take a few steps outside before two dogs ran up to them.

One of the dogs is seen biting the scruff on Toby’s neck, while the other grabs him by his leg and shakes him.

González said he was desperately doing whatever he could to free Toby.

“I’m, like, grabbing Toby as hard as I could to, like, step him away,” he said. “I was really scared, and I didn’t know what to do.”

González’s mother heard the commotion, ran outside and grabbed a nearby chair, scaring off the unfamiliar dogs.

The family called police later on but were told they couldn’t help.

“They said they couldn’t do anything about it because we had to call them at the moment,” said González.

Toby survived the attack but was left terrified by the ordeal.

“After he got bit, he started just two days ago, like yesterday, he hasn’t really run around or anything. He’s just been in bed laying down scared, trembling,” said González.

The family said they’d seen those dogs around the area before and now worry if it’s even safe to walk around the neighborhood.

“I’ve seen them just walking around multiple times. The first encounter was maybe a week or two ago,” said González.

7News cameras also spotted the dogs the family said is responsible for attacking Toby roaming the street with no collars. One of the dogs appears to have recently given birth.

It’s unclear whether those dogs belong to someone, but Toby’s family wants animal control to look into the roaming dogs.

“I see a lot of loose dogs in the area. Anybody else, not just dogs, anybody could get hurt,” said González.

As of Wednesday night, Gonzalez’s family said they have not been visited by animal control officials to answer any questions.

