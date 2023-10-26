MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire officials are investigating a raging house blaze in Miami Springs. Although no injuries were reported, the family’s dog inside the burning building died.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the fire broke out around 4:24 a.m. Thursday, off 36th Street and Northwest 62nd Avenue, when it engulfed the residence in heavy flames and thick smoke.

Two adults and three children living in the house were already outside when fire crews arrived.

MDFR firefighters were seen in action as they worked to control the fire, with some scaling the roof to address the situation. The wind spread the flames, posing additional challenges for fire units who were on the scene.

“Our units found heavy fire coming from the garage side of the house. The wind exasperated the fire, made it a little more difficult,” said MDFR Division Chief Mark Chavers. “We had seven units respond to the fire. It’s a large house. It’s equivalent to fighting a building fire or a small warehouse for that matter.”

Officials said the flames rapidly spread, breaking through doors and windows and igniting the two vehicles parked outside the house, while encroaching into the attic.

The family’s dog, Ruby, was reported inside the garage but couldn’t be rescued, as it was the apparent origin point of the fire.

The fire quickly consumed nearly 40% of the large house.

The fire was fully extinguished around 6 a.m. where crews remained to investigate what caused the fire.

The homeowner, Emery Salom, was seen going in and out of the home with bags of belongings he was able to salvage.

While the initial blaze was quickly controlled, the fire’s presence in the attic, combined with gusty winds, made the situation more complex. MDFR teams worked to extinguish any remaining hotspots to prevent further flareups.

Officials said a Tesla was the only car parked in the garage.

An ongoing investigation will determine the exact cause of the fire, although authorities stress the importance of heeding manufacturer warnings against charging electric vehicles inside garages.

“We’re not saying that that’s what caused this; it’s still under investigation, but nobody should charge a car inside the garage,” said Chavers.

Salom later discussed the matter with 7News.

“I want people to understand, to know that Teslas, which I’ve been a big fan of for a long time, have a danger to have them inside your house, where they can cause a fire,” he said. “You have to be careful and make sure that the Tesla is safe, outside, and just be careful, have them checked out.”

Firefighters placed a red sticker at the front of home, which means it is no longer livable.

