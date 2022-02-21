MIAMI (WSVN) - A heartbroken South Florida family is reeling and asking for the community’s help days after their dog was taken from outside their home.

Kimberly Boza, the owner of the 2-year-old husky who was snatched Friday evening, said her world was turned upside down in a split second.

“She is not just a dog; she is a part of our family,” she said as she held back tears. “I don’t know what type of people would have the heart to do this to any dog, especially our dog.”

Boza said her husky, named Kira, was stolen while she was out in the yard outside her home near Northwest 44th Street and Ninth Avenue.

When Boza went to bring her back in, the dog was gone.

Panicked, the homeowner immediately began going door to door, but Kira was nowhere to be seen.

That’s when Boza thought of looking at surveillance video.

“We checked the cameras, we saw a guy pass by, or maybe the woman pass by. We don’t know,” she said.

The footage shows a car pulling up near the home The vehicle is seen slowing down as Kira walks up to it. Moments later, the driver is seen pulling off.

“I have a feeling that maybe it was two people. One of them was driving, and the other was probably provoking her and telling her, ‘Come on,'” said Boza.

The hardest part for this mother was breaking the news to her son.

“He was basically always with her, would sleep with her. We have two huskies, and they’re basically like brother and sister with him. He calls them, ‘That’s my sister, that’s my brother,'” she said.

That’s why Boza hopes someone watching can help find Kira and make her family once again complete.

“Maybe they have her chained up, or maybe they’re doing this to other people, other dogs,” she said. “A lot of dogs are getting stolen nowadays. I’m just hoping that we get my baby back.”

If you have any information on this incident or Kira’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

