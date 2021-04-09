Family displaced after NW Miami-Dade home catches fire

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family found themselves without a place to stay after a fire broke out inside their home.

More than 10 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near Northwest 32nd Avenue and 32nd Street in Northwest Miami-Dade, just after 1:30 p.m., Friday.

Heavy smoke could be seen pouring out as firefighters opened the roof with a vent saw to gain access to the fire. They were able to put out the flames.

No injuries were reported,

For the time being, the family who lived there will have to find another place to stay.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire.

