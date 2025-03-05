NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has been forced out of their home after a fire broke out.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the home near North Miami Avenue and Northwest 165th Street in North Miami-Dade on Tuesday night.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames tearing through the front of the home.

The fire was extinguished but the home was destroyed.

No one was inside at the time of the fire.

The Red Cross is helping the family of five that was impacted.

