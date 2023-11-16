MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Fire Rescue responded to a collapsed building in the area that displaced a family living nearby, Thursday morning.

The abandoned structure, located on Northwest 18th Avenue and Third Street, fell overnight onto an adjacent property, piercing the roof.

A family of three, along with their animals, living in the home next door are currently displaced as a result of the collapse.

Emergency crews are on the scene assessing the situation.

