Family demands justice for loved one shot during vigil in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is demanding justice in the shooting of a loved one who, they said, was shot while attending a candlelight vigil in honor of another shooting victim.

Officers responded to the area of Southwest 264th Street and 139th Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade, Sunday night.

They found two men there with gunshot wounds.

The family identified one of the victims as 27-year-old Tannie Burke.

“We need justice. It’s too much violence going on. We need to find out what happened and why it continues to happen and nothing is being done about it,” said Burke’s cousin Charleisha Parrish.

Burke remains in the hospital, Monday night.

The shooting is still under investigation.

