MIAMI (WSVN) - A family is once again demanding answers from police after a woman was killed by a stray bullet during a police-involved shooting in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

The family of Evelyn Valdes is looking for justice after she was caught in the crossfire between police and an armed subject while she was driving through the area to celebrate her 28th birthday. The armed subject was killed by police.

Kristy Valdes, Evelyn’s mother, said she needs to know how it all happened for her to find any semblance of peace.

“This has been very hard for me and my family. She was the light. She was the light of our family, and I don’t think I’ll be able to move on until I know what happened, why this happened,” said Kristy.

Kristy said the June 14 shooting that killed Evelyn has left the family trying to pick up the pieces.

“My world’s shattered; I didn’t get to see her until the day of her funeral,” said Kristy.

During the family’s Thursday news conference in Kendall, they pushed for more accountability.

“This isn’t going away, none of us. We’re all going to stand together until we get the answers that we’re looking for,” said Evelyn’s brother.

According to authorities, there was an incident involving an armed subject, later identified as Norman Lindo, when shots rang out near a club near Northwest First Place and 23rd Street, just after 3 a.m.

“It was some sort of commotion. Officers observed a male who was armed. Subsequently, several officers discharged their firearms,” said Miami Police Officer Michael Vega.

According to witnesses who were at the nightclub that night, Lindo was seen being kicked out of the club and was given multiple orders by police that he refused to follow.

“I just heard a lot of gunshots, about 10 gunshots firing back and forth,” said a witness.

Her family said Evelyn was just an innocent bystander, who was in the backseat of a car when a stray bullet struck her in the torso.

“She was in a car, she was just in a car, driving. Why [did] that happen? I don’t know,” said Kristy.

Evelyn’s family said that moment has changed all of their lives forever.

“If anybody knows, see, has any proof, took any photos, videos, anything that would help, anything at all that will help, send it to us,” Evelyn’s brother said.

As is the case with all police-involved shootings, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is leading the investigation into this incident.

The FDLE has said the investigation into this shooting is still ongoing.

