NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is outraged and is demanding answers after their loved one was found dead at a rehab center after he was reported missing.

Elin Etienne’s body was found in a vacant room at North Dade Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, located at 1255 NE 135th St., Monday morning.

“I was told by an insider that they found him in either inside a storage room or the library and he was dead,” said Rivly Bruce who is Etienne’s niece.

According to Etienne’s family, on Aug. 14, he was admitted to the rehab center recovering from a stroke. Family members say he was also diagnosed with dementia.

A week after he was admitted, on Aug. 22, Etienne’s family said the rehab center contacted them and told them that he self-discharged, which prompted his family to file a missing persons report with the North Miami Police Department.

“We thought that he went missing, we never expected him to be dead in the nursing home,” said Ruth Keisha Etienne who is a granddaughter.

Etienne’s family said that the staff at the rehab center checked his assigned room and could not find him.

“They said he signed himself out. He doesn’t have the capacity to sign himself out,” said Kimberly Elle who is a relative.

“We put out an SOS that he was missing and had been missing since the 22nd,” said Bruce.

According to police, the rehab center said that Etienne, 71, was not diagnosed with dementia. The family disputes that claim.

Once he was reported missing, police arrived at Etienne’s family’s home to conduct a welfare check.

A few days later, a check of his room in the center revealed his belongings were still there.

Following Etienne’s disappearance, staff at the rehab center contacted his family and told them that his body was found in another room. He was identified by the wristband that had his name on it.

7News was outside the center as the medical examiner were removing Etienne’s body.

The family says the rehab center administrators are not willing to speak to them.

“The entire family is here and there’s been no answers,” said Elle.

Police were seen at the rehab center throughout the day as they continue to investigate.

Family members wait to learn exactly what caused their loved one’s death, fearing he went for days without food, water and his medication.

“That’s horrifying because that means he died alone and he died suffering,” said Bruce

It is unclear how long Etienne was at the rehab center.

Administrators at the rehab center denied 7News request to comment.

