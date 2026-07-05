HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - An animal attack sent a dog to the vet, and the owners are demanding action to be done to prevent a tragedy.

The terrifying dog attack in Hialeah was caught on camera.

Surveillance video shows a pit bull suddenly charging toward a woman walking her family dog, and seconds later, the pit bull lunges, attacking both the woman and her small dog off camera.

The victim’s husband, Miguel, said he heard her screams and ran outside.

“I went outside, running towards my wife’s screams,” said Miguel

According to Miguel, he threw himself to the ground, doing everything he could to save his son’s dog.

“In that moment, I went running to throw myself, to cover the dog, but I fell,” said Miguel.

Eventually, the pit bull’s owner managed to pull the dog away.

The owner then left the scene without saying a word, according to Miguel.

“He didn’t do anything,” said Miguel.

The family’s dog suffered severe injuries and was rushed into emergency surgery.

After hours in the operating room, the dog is in stable condition and continues to recover.

Miguel said his wife was also injured but is okay.

Now, he wants action. Miguel said when police arrived, they took a report, but the pit bull remained at its owner’s home. He’s afraid the next time, someone could be seriously hurt or even killed.

“Dangerous,” said Miguel.

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