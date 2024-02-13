MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is continuing to plead with the public for answers after their loved one was shot and killed 10 years ago.

The family held a press conference at the Miami Gardens Police station, Tuesday afternoon.

“This is Zamari’s family, and all of us miss him dearly. All of us miss Zamari dearly because that’s the type of person he really was,” said Sherita Smalls, the victim’s mother. “He left a mark on the family.”

On Jan. 15, 2014, at around 7:55 p.m., 16-year-old Zamari Pierre Louis was walking home when he was shot and killed in front off 15941 NW 18th Ave.

Ten years after Louis’ murder, detectives have exhausted all their leads and have not been able to identify the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting.

“We do believe Zamari was targeted,” said Miami Gardens Acting Detective Jeremy McIntyre. “He was walking home from a local store, so we do believe he was targeted. There are some other details in regards to the case that I can’t release at this time, but we do believe he was targeted.

During the conference, a video of Louis was shared, and his mother said that there are too many mothers like her who are grieving for their children who were killed in unsolved cases.

“I really wish that they would come forward and have a heart because to me they are cowards,” she said. “They’re killing our kids but they’re running away from it. So he’s nothing but a coward. You feel like, ‘Oh, he could just take somebody’s family member away and it’s just OK,’ but you’re still running.”

For Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma K. Noel-Pratt, cold cases like this are especially meaningful for her department.

“Our goal is always to try to find closure for the family,” Noel-Pratt said.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

