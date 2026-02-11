MIAMI (WSVN) - A mother is refusing to let her local community forget about the death of her son, a community activist, and the ongoing search for his killer.

Mary Brown, the mother of Dwight “Screamer” Wells, has made it her mission to display photos of her son outside his Liberty City restaurant and to mourn his loss each month on the 10th.

“We are gathered here today because we’re getting justice for my son, Dwight ‘Screamer’ Wells,” said Brown.

The heartbroken mother on Tuesday shared continued calls for justice, months after Wells’ death.

“It means so much to me that they will find the murderer, because ‘Screamer’ was a decent human being,” she said.

Wells was a beloved community activist who created the “Bikes Up, Guns Down” program. But on Oct. 10, the street violence that Wells worked hard to prevent took his life.

According to police, a man opened fire outside Wells’ restaurant at Northwest 17th Avenue and 51st Street.

Surveillance video showed people scattering and Wells collapsing after the bullets were fired. Police also released video of the suspect, a man in a hoodie, running away from the scene.

So far, the killer has not been caught.

“Now you know, you know something,” said Brown.

Every 10th of the month, his mother encourages his friends and community members to gather and call for justice.

Brown shared her message for anyone with information on her son’s death.

“Come forward, please, because this is not right. Why are you holding that with you? Don’t even take it to your death, bring it forth right now,” she said. “Tell something that you know, that you are telling what you know about my son’s murder.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or the City of Miami Police Department at 305-579-6111. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.