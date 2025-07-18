NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens gathered for a candlelight vigil to mourn and remember 24-year-old Kristofer Laboy who was shot and killed in a deputy-involved shooting by the Miami Dade Sheriff’s Office.

A month later, the man’s family and friends are mourning his loss and fighting for answers.

“He was a very driven kid, he was in school, he loved cars,” said Rueben Lugo, victim’s cousin. “They say that to everyone who passes away, but he really was a great kid.”

It’s been a month to the day, but for family, the heartache still hits.

“It still feels like we buried him a week ago. Its still very fresh,” said Lugo. “It hurts our family, we’re taking it day by day.”

Deputies said it all began with an attempted traffic stop on June 17 for window tints that were too dark by a member of the Robbery Intervention Detail Team who was in an unmarked vehicle equipped with lights and sirens.

Investigators said the driver of the yellow Corvette refused to stop, and eventually made it to an apartment complex near Northwest 84th Terrace and Fifth Avenue.

Ring camera video showed the Corvette driving through with unmarked vehicles following it, followed by gunshots.

Deputies said the driver came out of the vehicle armed, and a deputy fired his weapon, hitting Laboy who died on the scene.

Investigators said a gun was found next to him.

Laboy’s father told 7News his son called while it was happening, saying he was being chased and didn’t know by who.

The sheriff’s office identified the deputy involved as Kelvin Cox, who’s been with the department for 23 years.

“It’s been a month and the cops still haven’t told us anything,” said Lugo. “We’ve been waiting to hear some answers, see some footage. There should be three forms of footage, it should be body cam, it should be dash cam, or the helicopter.”

The family is balancing finding answers with celebrating the life of the young adult.

“It’s hard when you’re grieving and also trying to seek answers through the grief, so it’s double the pain,” said Sylvia, the victim’s cousin. “The bright amazing hard working person he was, you know. We don’t want to let that fade away, and we want to keep bringing a voice to his name.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement continues to investigate the deputy’s use of force.

