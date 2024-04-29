WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University bestowed a special honor to a security guard, weeks after he was killed on the job, and loved ones say this merit is a dream come true.

FIU honored the life of George Castellanos Jr. at a private ceremony held Sunday morning at the Modesto A. Maidique Campus in West Miami-Dade.

Castellanos’ loved ones received the 23-year-old’s posthumous degree in interdisciplinary studies.

FIU President Kenneth Jessell spoke to family members about a life that was taken far too soon.

“Tragic, when a life is lost so senselessly, a life that was full of hope and promise. I can’t imagine the grief that you are going through,” he said.

Castellanos’ mother, Jeannine Castellanos, struggled to put this thoughtful moment into words.

“I wish, you know, he would have been here. There’s not much I could say. I just – I don’t have words right now,” she said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, on April 6, a 37-year-old man entered Martini Bar at CityPlace Doral with a weapon and began to shoot after an altercation over a sofa pillow in the VIP area.

Castellanos, who was working security at the business, did not survive.

“We hope that the awarding of the degree to George will give you some comfort and allow you to remember what dreams he had,” said Jessell.

Castellanos’ family, including his 14-month-old daughter, expressed their gratitude toward FIU.

“I’m gonna thank the FIU family for being very organized and cooperative and acknowledging my son, receiving his degree,” said Jeannine. “I wish he would have been here.”

Family and friends also attended a commencement ceremony, a special moment they wished the 23 year-old could have experienced.

But Castellanos’ parents said he will be a legacy, and his impact will be remembered.

“We’re very, how could I say, heartbroken with his degree and him not being here, but like [Kenneth Jessell] says, it’s a legacy he’ll leave on other students, that they could achieve anything they want,” said Jeannine.

Castellanos had hopes of going into law enforcement.

Seven people were injured that night, including a Doral Police officer.

