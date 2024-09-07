MIAMI (WSVN) - A 7-year-old girl who was fighting for her life after she was hit by an elderly driver in a Miami parking lot has died, her family said.

Stephanie Figueredo was in a medically-induced coma and in critical condition, according to the father.

Miami Police said the 92-year-old motorist struck Stephanie as she walked out of the Navarro Discount Pharmacy near Southwest 22nd Street and 32nd Avenue with her mother on Monday.

Officials said the elderly woman hit the gas instead of the brake. Police cited her for careless driving after the incident.

The family told 7News they want to see charges brought against the elderly driver and that they plan to donate Stephanie’s organs.

Loved ones have set up a GoFundMe to ask the public for help with funeral costs. If you would like to donate, click here.

