Family: 6-year-old girl dies after shooting in Miami; memorials held for victim

MIAMI (WSVN) - A grieving community is demanding justice as they came together to remember a 6-year-old girl who, her family said, was fatally gunned down in a drive-by shooting in Miami, sending two other people to the hospital.

7News cameras captured friends and loved ones as they gathered in Miami to pay their respects to Chassidy Saunders, Monday evening.

The memorial near the scene of the crash has continued to grow since Sunday, as mourners and well-wishers leave flowers, candles, balloons and stuffed animals on the side of the road.

Family and friends gathered Sunday evening to remember the young victim.

Video posted to Facebook showed loved ones holding hands as they paid tribute to the 6-year-old.

According to people close to Saunders’ family, she was at another child’s birthday party on Northwest Sixth Place, near 54th Street, when shots rang out.

“I heard ‘boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom.’ It was so fast,” said a man who lives in the neighborhood.

Miami Police said the gunman or gunmen opened fire into a crowd of women and children at around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

“The kids’ party was literally just ending, and it was 7 p.m.,” said an area resident who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera.

The area resident said she was inside her home when she heard rapid gunfire.

“I heard at least 20-some shots,” she said.

She and others ran out to find the injured victims, including Saunders.

“Oh, my God, it was so scary because she was really scared, and she was crying. You could hear the little girl crying,” said the area resident.

Cameras captured multiple bullet holes on the windshield of a car and another one on the side of a vehicle.

At least a dozen evidence markers were scattered on the ground.

Officials said Saunders and one of the two adult victims were rushed to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Saunders’ family said she would later succumb to her injuries.

The tragedy has left loved ones and area residents wondering who could have pulled the trigger.

“It’s really sad, honestly. It’s just really sad that a kid is losing their life,” said a woman who lives in the area.

“I cried; it was sad. Innocent baby, that’s a baby,” said neighor James Sweet. “Every time I look up on the news, an innocent gets killed for what? For no reason at all, so I pray to good that y’all stop the madness and think about the little children.”

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, contact City of Miami Police or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

