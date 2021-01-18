Family: 6-year-old girl dies after shooting in Miami; memorial held for victim

MIAMI (WSVN) - A grieving community came together to remember a 6-year-old girl who, her family said, was fatally gunned down in a City of Miami neighborhood, sending two other people to the hospital.

7News cameras captured lit candles and stuffed animals placed on the side of the road in honor of Chassidy Saunders, Sunday night.

Earlier in the evening, family and friends gathered to remember the young victim.

Video posted to Facebook showed loved ones holding hands as they paid tribute to the 6-year-old.

According to people close to Saunders’ family, she was at another child’s birthday party on Northwest Sixth Place, near 54th Street, when shots rang out.

“I heard ‘boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom.’ It was so fast,” said a man who lives in the neighborhood.

“Maybe like 10 or 15 shots,” said a woman who lives nearby.

Miami Police said the shooting took place Saturday at around 7 p.m.

Cameras captured multiple bullet holes on the windshield of a car and another one on the side of a vehicle.

At least a dozen evidence markers were scattered on the ground.

Officials said Saunders and one of the two adults victims were rushed to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Saunders’ family said the she would later succumb to her injuries.

The tragedy has left loved ones and area residents wondering who could have pulled the trigger.

“It’s really sad, honestly. It’s really sad,” said the woman who lives in the area.

If you have any information on this shooting, contact City of Miami Police or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

