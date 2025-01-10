MIAMI (WSVN) - A 5-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after, his family said, he fell from a fourth-floor window in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews transported Dontavis Ponder to Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries, Thursday afternoon.

His aunt, Geeleen Gonzalez, spoke with 7News hours later.

“He attends Broadmoor Elementary School,” she said as she held up a picture of her nephew.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the fall at an apartment building near Northwest 13th Avenue and Second Street, at around 4:30 p.m.

Gonzalez said it happened while Ponder was home with his grandmother and big sister.

“I guess he wanted to look out the window to see what was going on, I don’t know, and I guess he pushed himself a little too far into the screen of the window, and it probably popped out, and that’s at the same time when he fell out,” she said.

7News cameras captured police officers in and outside the apartment as they investigated and collected evidence, including the screen from the family’s window.

Gonzalez said she received updates about the kindergartner’s condition from his mother and grandmother, who are with him at the hospital.

“[He suffered a] punctured lung and a bruised liver,” she said. “He’s intubated.”

Nevertheless, Gonzalez said, the boy suffered no broken bones, and despite the severity of the situation, the family is grateful his injuries are not worse.

Police remained at the scene until just before 9 p.m.

