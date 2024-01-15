MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a 1-and-a-half-year-old girl who was pulled from a canal near an apartment complex in Miami Gardens said the toddler remains in a coma.

The family of the young victim provided the update hours after paramedics rushed her to Jackson North Medical Center, early Saturday morning.

“[I was told] that she’s in the hospital, and she’s not doing that good,” said Arty Velez, the manager of the apartment building where the victim’s family lives.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the near drowning off of Northwest 203rd Terrace.

Residents of the complex said the girl fell into the water after she wandered away from an outdoor gathering.

“They had a get-together over here, at another building, and somehow or other, they lost control of the little girl, and she wanders,” said Velez.

Officers were seen speaking with the victim’s family.

Velez said the family looked for the toddler and found her floating in the canal.

“By that time, the rescue [crews] came and police, and they took her. They said that she still had a pulse,” he said.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.