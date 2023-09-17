SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A house fire in Southwest Miami-Dade led to a family tragedy.

Flames destroyed a home in the area of Southwest 195th Terrace and 123rd Court, early Saturday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, five people were inside at the time.

Family members told 7News a loved one died.

Hours later, 7News cameras captured a large hole in the roof of the residence, which was cordoned off by yellow tape.

As of late Saturday night, the cause of the fire remains unknown.

