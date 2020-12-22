Families welcomed back into newly-renovated Overtown homes

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami opened doors to families who waited a long time to return home.

Dozens of families are back in their newly renovated homes just in time for the holidays.

“I’m so happy to be back home after a year,” said Karla Colon.

On Tuesday, Karla Colon, who has lived in the Overtown community for almost 20 years, along with 44 other families, got their early Christmas gift: a long-awaited home-welcoming celebration by moving back into their newly renovated homes in Town Park South just before the holidays.

Especially during the pandemic, many people were freaking out about losing the eviction moratorium and getting kicked out of their homes. It’s so nice to be welcoming people back into their homes, especially before Christmas,” said Miami Commissioner Ken Russell.

The fortunate residents were welcomed back to their new homes by City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, as well as a host of city commissioners and the developers from the Community Redevelopment Agency, who all spearheaded and funded this timely gift.

“Most definitely, there’s nothing like being in your home and not a temporary location,” said Miami Commissioner Jeffrey Watson.

“What’s amazing about CRA is they give us an opportunity to reinvest in our community and to create an incredible product and having a Brickell-like feel or a Coral Gables-like feel or one of the wealthy areas-like feel that oftentimes feels ignored,” Suarez said. “It feels very special for me to see the pride from the residents themselves expressing it. It means the world to me.”

For families moving into their newly decked out homes, the wait was worth it, especially around the holidays.

