MIAMI (WSVN) - Two families are speaking out after their loved ones were killed in a police-involved shooting in Miami.

The gunfire rang out early Saturday morning in the area of Northwest First Court and 23rd Street in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

Tazzy Redd said she wants to know why her lifelong friend, 30-year-old Norman Lindo, was shot and killed by officers.

“We just really need to know what happened because we don’t know,” she said in a social media video. “The young man that they killed his name is Normy. We called him Normy.”

Tuesday, Redd posted a video on social media asking for the public’s help in her search for answers. She hopes someone can provide a video that shows how the shooting unfolded.

“We’re not pointing fingers and blaming anybody for anything right now, but we do know that a cop shot and killed him. We do know that,” she said.

Court records show Lindo has had some trouble with the law before. He’s been arrested for resisting arrest, driving with a suspended license and grand theft.

His family said he was a father and beloved son.

“I’m really asking for ya’ll help so we can know exactly what happened and really get the truth, especially for his family and for his babies because he was really a father,” said Redd.

According to Miami Police, they responded to reports of a commotion around 3 a.m. as the bars were closing.

“Officers observed a male, who was armed. Subsequently, several officers discharged their firearms,” said Miami Police Officer Michael Vega.

Authorities said Lindo had a gun, but have not confirmed who was the first to fire.

Also in the area was 28-year-old Evelyn Valdes who was driving in the area after celebrating her birthday when she was caught in the crossfire of the gunshots.

Nearby witnesses said Valdes was shot as she drove through the area.

Lindo and Valdes were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, where they both succumbed to their injuries.

An attorney for the Valdes family released a statement that read:

“The details surrounding that fateful night remains sparse, leaving us desperate for truth and accountability to honor Evelyn’s memory.”

According to her family, she had a master’s degree in social work and spent time helping young victims of abuse.

“We mourn, not just her vibrant life, but the future she was destined to shape with her limitless potential,” read the statement.

As both families wait for more information, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over the investigation which is standard for any police-involved shooting.

