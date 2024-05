MIAMI (WSVN) - South Floridians headed to downtown Miami this weekend to celebrate Haitian Flag Day.

The annual festival returned Saturday to the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park.

Families got to enjoy a day of music and culture.

This was the festival’s 26th year in South Florida.

