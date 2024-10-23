MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Several families are taking legal action against the owners of an apartment complex in Miami Gardens after their loved ones were fatally shot and one was left injured. They claim that the management at the apartment is not taking the proper steps to make sure their community is well secured.

The families of Edward Dixon and Taborez White held a press conference, Wednesday morning.

“He was in the prime of his life when he was ripped from this Earth and us,” said Marcia Dixon, Edward’s mother.

“My son would have turned 21,” said Robin Gore, White’s mother. “Instead of today, instead of being filled with joy and celebration, I’m speaking here with you about all the memory of my son.”

According to Dixon’s family, on Jan. 4, 2023, he was visiting a friend when he was fatally shot at the Cedar Grove Apartments, located at 20601 NW 17th Ave.

Six months following Dixon’s murder, on July 24, 2023, White was outside his home when he was shot and killed.

The family of a 19-year-old resident is also joining the lawsuit after he was left seriously injured when he was shot while he was at the property.

Due to these three shootings, the families filed a negligent security lawsuit against the owners of the apartment complex.

“Violent crime on this property was absolutely foreseeable and it happened time and time before,” said Joshua Padron, an attorney. “Unfortunately, for these families, the apartment complex, Cedar Grove, refuse to acknowledge.”

Following the shootings, the families said there has been no effort to add extra security at the apartment complex.

While these families are hoping their lawsuit will improve the security around the apartment and prevent more tragedies, they are also seeking the public’s help in finding the suspects responsible for killing and injuring their loved ones.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

