Families displaced after fire rips through Miami apartment building

MIAMI (WSVN) - Several families have been displaced after a fire ripped through an apartment building in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue were at the scene in the area of Northwest 17th Street and First Court at around 1 a.m., Tuesday.

According to officials, the fire started inside one of the downstairs units.

The resident whose unit caught fire told 7News he wasn’t home but was nearby when it all started.

“I saw the flame come out the bedroom,” the man said. “I hear, ‘Boom.’ That’s all I heard.”

7News spoke with the property manager who says four units were displaced as a result of the fire.

The Red Cross has since responded to help the families affected.

