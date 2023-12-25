NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Families across South Florida have come together to cook up a tasty tradition, as they celebrated Nochebuena.

Agustine Exposito and his family feasted on one beautifully cooked pig, Sunday night.

Exposito and his brother invited 7News into their home on a quiet Christmas Eve. They said that while the food and drink taste good and look good, the most beautiful part about it all is spending time with their loved ones.

“Nochebuena” literally brings together the Spanish words for “good” and “night,” and a good night it was for this extended family.

But Exposito said pulling off this special occasion without a hitch takes months of preparation.

“It’s a family tradition like no other. We look forward to Nochebuena. Every single year, we’re already prepping come October,” he said.

Exposito said he and his brother arguably carry out the most important tradition: making roast pork, or lechón asado.

“It’s a 77-pounder so, you know, we want to be able to feed enough people that come over here,” said Exposito.

With the long table set, the nearly 40 people that the Exposito family had over Sunday night is sure not to leave a crumb of it.

Even for those who typically don’t eat pork, this one, Drew Rosen said, is the exception.

“My job or responsibility is to bless the pig as a Jew in this part,” said Rosen.

For Rosen, the pork is kosher enough after that.

But the theme here is tradition, and to keep it going, it’s a good thing Exposito gets started in October, so he could spend Saturday, getting this pig ready for roast.

It can cook all day, to be the best pork this family has eaten all year.

But while the food is special, the real piece of the evening that warms one’s heart is the cherished quality time with family.

“Social media is one thing, and being able to talk to each other and text each other, but it’s another thing being in front of each other and talking and sharing stories,” said Exposito.

And while Christmas may involve giving and gifting, it’s Nochebuena that just requires you to give a little bit of yourself to remember the best gift of all.

“Really getting to spend time and not worry about anything in the world, and just be here at the moment and be present, which is very, very special,” said Exposito. “You know, it’s very hard to get that.”

The Expositos set some fireworks after Nochebuena dinner.

