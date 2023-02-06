MIAMI (WSVN) - A press conference was held after a wrongful death lawsuit was filed against the Homestead Police Department, Monday.

Norma Vargas was in tears after she spoke on the steps of the Dade County Courthouse, Monday, to express her thoughts on the actions that took place the day of her daughter’s death.

“No parent should have to bury their child,” said Norma Vargas.

The lawsuit filed by attorney Ariel Lett and co-counsel Joni Mosely is regarding, 14-year-olds Rihanna Vargas and Terrance Valdivia, two of three teens who died after being chased by Homestead police nearly two years ago.

On Feb. 14, 2021, officers with the department illegally chased a vehicle with four teens inside after the sole survivor, a 15-year-old, made a righthand turn without stopping in the area of northeast Eighth Street. The pursuit led the driver to crash into a canal and allegedly, the officer left them there to die.

“The police officers wanted to write a traffic ticket. A traffic ticket,” said Mosely.

Their attorneys claim that the passengers were killed due to the negligent and reckless conduct of the Homestead police officers.

“Florida legislature says that you cannot chase a vehicle over a traffic infraction,” said Mosely. “The Florida Supreme Court says you cannot chase a vehicle over a traffic infraction. And the City of Homestead has a policy procedure concerning chases. Their own policy says they cannot stop a vehicle over a traffic infraction. The truth of the matter is, they can only chase a vehicle if they have a reason to believe that somebody in that car committed a forcible felony.”

The families of the two teens believe that the crash was a direct result of the chase that ensued. The lawsuit also claimed that no one rendered aid after the car was in the canal.

Bodycam video showed the officer calling for divers and fire rescue but they themselves did not go after the teens in the water.

The lawsuit also claims that one of the officers should not have been on the force in the first place.

“Then Homestead Chief of Police, Alexander Rahl, signed an internal documentation — an internal recommendation to not hire Ryan Kwaley after a 10-month background check,” said Lett.

“We just want Homestead police to take some responsibility, and take their part in it,” said Vargas.

In total, the lawsuit has three counts, the first being that the officer chased the teens illegally, the second claim is that the officers failed to render aid and the last claim is that one officer involved in the chase should not have been on the force.

7News reached out to the Homestead Police Department regarding the lawsuit but has not replied yet.

