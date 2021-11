MIAMI (WSVN) - A suspicious package that brought out the bomb squad to Miami’s Brickell section turned out to be a false alarm.

Cellphone video captured City of Miami Police units as they swarmed the area near Fifth Street and Brickell Avenue, Saturday evening.

After investigating, officers cleared a piece of luggage.

Roads in the area have since reopened.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.