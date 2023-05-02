(WSVN) - Multiple higher education campuses were on high alert following what appeared to be false active shooter calls made to police.

The first alert was made to Florida International University just before 9:30 a.m. The campus-wide alert was described as a “dangerous situation” and prompted those in the area to evacuate.

F I U ALERT! MMC Campus: A dangerous situation is occurring on or near campus! Evacuate the area NOW.

The activities on the east side of campus are isolated at this time. The west side of campus continues as normal. — FIU (@FIU) May 2, 2023

According to FIU Police, that incident began inside one of their Acamedic Health buildings. As a result, nearby streets were closed as police investigated.

Nearly 30 minutes after the alert went out, FIU Police confirmed officers were on the scene searching the building but that the call appeared to be false.

Officers have cleared the building and are now conducting a methodical search. There is no danger to anyone on campus. The call appears to be false. — FIUPolice (@FIUPOLICE) May 2, 2023

While police investigated the situation at FIU, Fort Lauderdale Police were called to Broward College regarding heavy police activity at one of their buildings in the downtown area.

Police confirmed there was no threat or victims and the all-clear was given just after 11:30 a.m.

Fort Lauderdale officials said in a statement that the source of the call if now their primary focus.

A worker in Fort Lauderdale said whoever called in the reports think they wasted many people’s time.

#FLPD #Update ALL CLEAR: Officers have finished clearing the building and did not locate anyone with injuries or any evidence of a shooting. The investigation into the source of the call is still ongoing. Thank you all for your patience and cooperation. @FTLCityNews @FLFR411 https://t.co/r9oMbgTDD0 — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) May 2, 2023

City College Hollywood was also reportedly targeted by a false active shooter call. After a brief search, police found no active threat to the campus.

Authorities are now investigating these incidents and believe the person who called in the false reports was involved in all three scenes.

Law enforcement officers want to remind the community that hoax calls are taken seriously and they are determined to find out who made these calls.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.