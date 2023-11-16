MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities have blocked off the MacArthur Causeway after a tree fell onto the road, Thursday.

Live video footage showed two lanes blocked as the branches of a tree obstructed the roadway.

The congestion was evident just before Bridge Road as officers blocked off the road to keep drivers safe.

Drivers are urged to exercise caution and seek alternative routes as crews work to clear the roadway.

