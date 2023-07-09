MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police held a tribute for fallen veteran police Officer Joel Perez.

Police and members of the community honored the law enforcement veteran’s life with the Car, Bike Show and Sound Off event, held Saturday at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center.

Proceeds will benefit the children Perez leaves behind.

Perez died after an unexpected medical emergency back in February. He was 47 years old.

He served the city of Miami for more than 25 years.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.