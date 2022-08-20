MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida group aiming to increase voter turnout ahead of next week’s state primary held an event in Miami Gardens.

Faith in Florida hosted a Souls to the Polls event on Saturday to encourage voters to cast their ballots before Tuesday’s primary.

The voting celebration featured guest speakers, performances and free rides to polling sites.

“The voters have that power to bring change within their own communities, as well as the State of Florida. There’s power in our vote,” said Rhonda Thomas, executive director of Faith in Florida.

Sunday is the last day of early voting in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Early voting polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For more information on locations in Broward, click here. For more information on locations in Miami-Dade County, click here.

