DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A new Miss Carnaval Miami has been crowned.

Contestants competed in the annual pageant, Sunday night.

The event was hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana at CUZ Miami in Doral.

The winner of the pageant was Fabiana Petruzzi, who will now be the official ambassador for the 2026 festival season.

“I am so excited, I’m so thankful for the opportunity,” said Petruzzi. “I’m thankful to God for giving the chance and for my parents, my family, the support that I have, and I’m excited to get to work.”

The Miss Carnaval pageant focuses on empowering contestants through leadership, talent and community engagement.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.