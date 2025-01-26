WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Engine problems led to a plane scare in West Miami-Dade, federal authorities said.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Cessna 172 landed on a dirt road in the Florida Everglades, Saturday afternoon.

Fire rescue officials said two people were on board, but they were not hurt.

The small aircraft appears to have had an engine issue.

The FAA will investigate.

