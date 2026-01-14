MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted a ground stop for all incoming flights to Miami International Airport due to weather and “low ceilings,” as dense fog envelops portions of South Florida.

Officials with MIA said they are determining how many the number of flights that are being affected, as they confirmed the ground stop was issued at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

A dense fog advisory issued earlier in the morning was extended until 9 a.m. and has since been lifted.

At around 9:30 a.m., MIA officials said the ground stop was lifted, and the airport has resumed normal operations.

