MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a ground stop for all incoming flights to Miami International Airport due to weather and “low ceilings,” as dense fog envelops portions of South Florida.

Officials with MIA said they are determining how many the number of flights that are being affected, as they confirmed the ground stop was issued at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

A dense fog advisory issued earlier in the morning was extended until 9 a.m. and has since been lifted.

7News has reached out to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airports for more details on visibility conditions.

