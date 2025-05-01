NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have contained fierce flames that sparked at a home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near Northwest Seventh Court and 148th Street, Thursday afternoon.

Officials said they received the call about the fire at around noon.

Video provided by MDFR captured vegetation in flames on the property.

7News cameras captured firefighters fighting the flames as heavy smoke billowed from the home.

More than 40 firefighters worked to knock down the flames.

7Skyforce captured the magnitude of the damage the structure sustained.

“A significant portion of the home is destroyed,” said MDFR Operations Division Chief Michael Eng.

The homeowner, Carrie Clark, was not home at the time of the flames, and she was surprised to find emergency crews in front of her house.

“I just know that the house was on fire. I wasn’t here when that happened; [I saw] smoke, the fire trucks,” she said.

At first, officials said, they were told someone could be inside the residence, but no one was, and no one was hurt.

Clark was seen entering and exiting the burned home. She told 7News that she doesn’t know how the fire started.

Firefighters said the worst of the blaze was toward the right back side of the house, both inside and outside the home.

Officials said household items inside the house made it tricky for crews to fight the flames.

“Due to the significant amount of debris inside and outside, it was extremely challenging to not only locate the fire and extinguish it, but conduct those searches,” said Eng.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

